President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday nominated Muhammad Nami as the new chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.Subject to Senate confirmation, Nami is expected to replace Mr. Babatunde Fowler, whose tenure expired on Monday, December 9, 2019.Meanwhile, here are 10 things to know about Nami:1. Nami attended Bayero University Kano and Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology (1991) and a Master of Business (2004) respectively.2. He started his career with PKF Nigeria Professional Services in 1993 and rose to the position of a senior consultant in charge of tax management and advisory services.3. He is currently the managing consultant of Manam Professional Services (Chartered Tax Practitioners and Business Advisers) based in Kaduna and Niger states, as well as Abuja.4. He is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, Institute of Debt Recovery Practitioners of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigerian Institute of Management (Chartered) and Association of National Accountants of Nigeria.5. Nami is trained in tax, accounting and management, with highly rated qualifications and professional practice and licenses from relevant professional bodies.6. He has almost three decades of practical working experience in auditing, tax management and advisory, and management services to clients in the banking, manufacturing, services and public sectors as well as non- profit organisations.7. He is an expert in rendering advisory support services to investors in respect of new business start-ups and management of existing businesses. He has also continuously rendered outsourced services to clients in trade, service and manufacturing sectors of the nation’s economy.8. Nami has served, and is still serving, on many companies’ boards, including the Statutory Board Audit Committees.9. He was appointed as member, Presidential Committee on Audit of Recovered Stolen Assets in November 2017 by President Buhari.10. He is married with children.