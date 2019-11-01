 Zlatan Ibrahimovic called me a ‘Black Mamba’ – Enyeama | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Ex-Super Eagles captain Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has recounted how Zlatan Ibrahimovic called him a ‘Black Mamba’ when Lille played Paris Sain-Germain in France.

Enyeama faced Ibrahimovic’s PSG eight times and never recorded a win (five losses and three draws) conceding 16 goals.

The 36-year old was also in goal for Lille as they lost 2-1 to PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final in 2016.

“Unfortunately, I never had a word with Zlatan on the pitch, you wouldn’t believe that,” Enyeama told Get French Football News.


“We had chats off the field, but before a match against PSG, he used to call me Black Mamba.

“Like ‘Oh, Black Mamba, you are here again? We are going to deal with you today and I will say ‘ok’ with a smile.

“We used to joke off the field, but on the pitch, he never said a word to me.”



