Ex-Super Eagles captain Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has recounted how Zlatan Ibrahimovic called him a ‘Black Mamba’ when Lille played Paris Sain-Germain in France.
Enyeama faced Ibrahimovic’s PSG eight times and never recorded a win (five losses and three draws) conceding 16 goals.
The 36-year old was also in goal for Lille as they lost 2-1 to PSG in the Coupe de la Ligue final in 2016.
“Unfortunately, I never had a word with Zlatan on the pitch, you wouldn’t believe that,” Enyeama told Get French Football News.
“We had chats off the field, but before a match against PSG, he used to call me Black Mamba.
“Like ‘Oh, Black Mamba, you are here again? We are going to deal with you today and I will say ‘ok’ with a smile.
“We used to joke off the field, but on the pitch, he never said a word to me.”
