Zambian authorities have arrested the president’s former press aide for corruption.Amos Chanda, who had been the special assistant to President Edgar Lungu for press and public relations since 2015, resigned from the post in June.He was arrested by officers from the Drug Enforcement Commission after he appeared for questioning, according to his lawyer Jonas Zimba.He has been released on bail and is set to appear in court soon.Chanda served as editor of the state-run newspaper Zambia Daily Mail before he was appointed as Lungu’s spokesperson.