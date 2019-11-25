Ameer Sarkee, a young man, is seeking to be elected the women leader of Kwankwasiyya Social Media Group.





The group is loyal to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state.





A poster on Sarkee’s aspiration is currently circulating on social media. The position of women leader is typically held by a woman but is Sarkee out to prove a point?





Below are some reactions to Sarkee’s aspiration:

In Kano, an able body man is jostling for the post of a WOMEN LEADER. pic.twitter.com/fRzbh4pJoZ November 23, 2019

If you are from Kano state and you're a membe of Kwankwasia, I present to you Hon. Ameen Sarkee as your Women Leader 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/hoX5kAxBr5 November 22, 2019



His image reminds me of the conference on women’s reproductive rights held in Saudi Arabia that was attended by 350 sheiks with not one woman in attendance. 🤣 Meet The Person Contesting on the platform of PDP For Woman Leader In Kano, Nigeria.His image reminds me of the conference on women’s reproductive rights held in Saudi Arabia that was attended by 350 sheiks with not one woman in attendance. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uxuAmGnNd6 November 24, 2019

It seems like there's lack of women representative in Kano so this guy used this opportunity to contesting a women leader 😂😁 imagine Kano 😂😂🤐 pic.twitter.com/QMgvGjDFtH November 23, 2019