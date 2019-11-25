Ameer Sarkee, a young man, is seeking to be elected the women leader of Kwankwasiyya Social Media Group.
The group is loyal to Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of the state.
A poster on Sarkee’s aspiration is currently circulating on social media. The position of women leader is typically held by a woman but is Sarkee out to prove a point?
Below are some reactions to Sarkee’s aspiration:
In Kano, an able body man is jostling for the post of a WOMEN LEADER. pic.twitter.com/fRzbh4pJoZ— The Consultant (@folafolami1) November 23, 2019
If you are from Kano state and you're a membe of Kwankwasia, I present to you Hon. Ameen Sarkee as your Women Leader 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/hoX5kAxBr5— Prince Nuhu Momoh (@profmnuhu) November 22, 2019
Meet The Person Contesting on the platform of PDP For Woman Leader In Kano, Nigeria.— Ilemobade Oyedun (@BadeOyedun) November 24, 2019
His image reminds me of the conference on women’s reproductive rights held in Saudi Arabia that was attended by 350 sheiks with not one woman in attendance. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uxuAmGnNd6
It seems like there's lack of women representative in Kano so this guy used this opportunity to contesting a women leader 😂😁 imagine Kano 😂😂🤐 pic.twitter.com/QMgvGjDFtH— Ahmad Muhammad Jajere (@AhmadMu09901157) November 23, 2019
Kano Men are now taking up "Women Leader" positions ? It's time he changes his name to "Ameerah" 😂😂😂— Aisha A.S. (@Yobe_Things) November 24, 2019
My kano people😂😂,man for women leader pic.twitter.com/aF7GOnLdWp— Aba Jandal (@HaasanMukhtar) November 22, 2019
Kano people I day great una😂🤣🤣🤣😂😂😅😅women leader Indeed😎 pic.twitter.com/FSkIlddECF— Mr_9ce_guy (@AdamcyCoolar) November 23, 2019
