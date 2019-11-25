Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Kogi West senatorial rerun election, Senator Dino Melaye, has accused the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole of suffering from “verbal diarrhoea.”Melaye was responding to Oshiomhole’s remark that all 16 senators that decamped from the party alongside former Senate President, Bukola Saraki have all been punished.The APC National Chairman, who spoke while speaking with State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja last week had said all the senators have been sacked from the senate.Oshiomhole had also declared that Melaye would be defeated during the rerun election in Kogi State.Reacting, Melaye stressed that the APC National Chairman cannot determine the outcome of the supplementary election to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.Featuring on Channels television, Melaye said: “The verbal diarrhea by the Chairman of APC boasting that 16 of us left the APC and I am the only one standing and in a matter of days, he said I will leave the Senate; I want to say that is human verdict but there is a God verdict.“My seat will not be vacant, I will continue to be a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God in the next four years.“I won that election and we have our pink copies of all our unit results. These have been tabulated and clearly, I won that election and Smart Adeyemi, in his good conscience, knows that I won that election.”