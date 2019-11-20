Tacha Akide has a word for individuals who see her as a threat. The outspoken and controversial former BBNaija 2019 housemate, said every strong woman is first seen as a threat.While many infer that her message may be directed to Mercy Eke, the winner of BBNaija 2019, others simply think she may be making a general statement.Sharing a video that talks about one seeing the other as a threat, Tacha wrote:“Truly you cannot figure out what is not meant to be figured out!“You’re welcome to see me as a threat. I mean, every strong and GREAT woman first goes through a phase like this!“It all starts with not being liked. Quit wondering where the massive support spring comes from for it is not a wonder for the feeble minded. My source of strength remains a mystery even to myself!Back in September, Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija for assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy. Mercy also got two strikes as a result of the fight they both had.Tacha also became the first housemate to be disqualified from the ‘Pepper dem’ edition of the show.