Tacha Akide has a word for individuals who see her as a threat. The outspoken and controversial former BBNaija 2019 housemate, said every strong woman is first seen as a threat.
While many infer that her message may be directed to Mercy Eke, the winner of BBNaija 2019, others simply think she may be making a general statement.
Sharing a video that talks about one seeing the other as a threat, Tacha wrote:“Truly you cannot figure out what is not meant to be figured out!
“You’re welcome to see me as a threat. I mean, every strong and GREAT woman first goes through a phase like this!
“It all starts with not being liked. Quit wondering where the massive support spring comes from for it is not a wonder for the feeble minded. My source of strength remains a mystery even to myself!
Back in September, Tacha was disqualified from BBNaija for assaulting her fellow housemate, Mercy. Mercy also got two strikes as a result of the fight they both had.
Tacha also became the first housemate to be disqualified from the ‘Pepper dem’ edition of the show.
View this post on Instagram
Truly you cannot figure out what is not meant to be figured out! You’re welcome to see me as a threat. I mean, every strong and GREAT woman first goes through a phase like this! It all starts with not being liked. Quit wondering where the massive support spring comes from for it is not a wonder for the feeble minded. . My source of strength remains a mystery even to myself! . NLNT
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.