Edward Onoja, deputy governor of Kogi state, has described Yahaya Bello as a “governor with swag”.
Swag is slang which loosely translates as being stylish.
In a tweet on Sunday, Onoja said Bello is his “boss, leader and friend”.
My boss, my leader my friend.— Hon. Edward David Onoja (@ed_onoja) November 24, 2019
Governor with swag!
Who want tamper there ? pic.twitter.com/89Jq3HFMiE
Until last month, Onoja was the chief of staff to Bello. He emerged the deputy governor following the removal of Simon Achuba.
The Kogi house of assembly had removed Achuba under controversial circumstances.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.