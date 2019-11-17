



Yahaya Bello, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Kogi state governorship election, is leading with a very wide margin in the results announce so far.





The incumbent governor is ahead of the other 23 candidates with 184,430 votes margin in nine of the 21 local government areas where results have been officially announced.





Bello got a total of 245,269 votes, followed by Musa Wada of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who comes a distant second with 60,839 votes.





The APC candidate’s highest win so far is in Okene LGA, where he is from, with a total of 112,764 votes as against Wada’s 139 votes.

He also trumped the PDP candidate in the Kabba/Bunu, the LGA of Kola Ologbondiyan, the party’s spokesman. He got 15,364 votes there, almost double that of Wada who polled 8,084 votes.





There are 12 LGAs left out of the 21 in the state.





The various LG collation officers are reporting that thousands of votes were cancelled as a result of violence



