Arsenal manager Unai Emery says captain Granit Xhaka will not be in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League game against Wolves.Xhaka reacted angrily to being booed by home fans when substituted in last Sunday’s draw with Crystal Palace.After facing criticism in the aftermath, the Swiss international said he “reached boiling point” as a result of threats to his wife and daughter.“We need time to recover the normality in him and for us,” said Emery.“He said sorry, he gave an apology to the supporters and now is time to focus on the match.”Emery was asked whether the 27-year-old midfielder remained his captain but did not answer directly, saying instead: “It’s not in my mind that he will play tomorrow. I am thinking tomorrow he is not going to play.“Now we need to focus 100% on the match. Now we are going to train and at the moment he is not in my mind.”Xhaka has started all but one of Arsenal’s league games this season.His withdrawal after 61 minutes against Palace was followed by boos and he reacted by swearing and removing his shirt before walking down the tunnel.Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said Xhaka owed Arsenal fans “a lot more” and should have apologised quickly after the incident.Earlier in the week Emery also urged Xhaka – a £35m signing from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016 – to apologise.When he did speak about the incident, Xhaka said the reaction to his substitution “moved me deeply”.The former Basel player also said he had been upset by comments he had received on social media and at matches recently. They included ‘kill your wife’ and ‘wish that your daughter gets cancer’, he said.