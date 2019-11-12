



Workers at the Niger state government house fled in different during a fire outbreak on Tuesday.





The fire which was as a result of an electrical fault razed the office of the permanent secretary of the government house.





According to witnesses, the office was under renovation when the fire broke out at 12:30pm.





Several office equipment, valuables and sensitive documents were said to have been destroyed in the inferno.





According to NAN, there was no fire fighting truck at the government house.





Speaking to journalists at the scene, Malam Bello, deputy controller in the state fire service, said the quick intervention of the fire fighters helped in reducing the damages.





He said that the lack of fire fighting truck in the government house was not intentional as arrangement were on to station a fire fighting truck in there.





“We have our personal stationed here to respond to any emergency,” he said.





Bello said the fire fighting trucks used to put out the fire were brought from the various fire service stations in Minna, the state capital.





In her reaction, Mary Berje, chief press secretary to the governor, said the fire fighting trucks in government house were taken out for routine maintenance.



