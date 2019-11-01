 Wizkid speaks on Teni’s virginity status | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » Wizkid speaks on Teni’s virginity status

8:49 AM 0
A+ A-

Afro-pop singers, Teni da Entertainer and Wizkid have taken their pranks to Twitter as the former told a fan to ask star boy about her virginity status.

Teni had in a tweet in the early hours of Thursday said “You’re looking at me, instead of you to kiss me!”

Seeing this, an inquisitive fan asked if Teni is a virgin

Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.


She replied: “Ask @wizkidayo

Responding, Wizkid jokingly said: “anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.



Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top