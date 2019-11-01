Afro-pop singers, Teni da Entertainer and Wizkid have taken their pranks to Twitter as the former told a fan to ask star boy about her virginity status.
Teni had in a tweet in the early hours of Thursday said “You’re looking at me, instead of you to kiss me!”
Seeing this, an inquisitive fan asked if Teni is a virgin
Teni are you still a virgin?” the fan asked.
She replied: “Ask @wizkidayo
Responding, Wizkid jokingly said: “anywhere starboy enter! No dey close again”.
