



Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central has reacted to the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, opposition against the planned conference on witchcraft at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN.





CAN issued a warning to the UNN against going ahead with the conference on witchcraft.





The event being packaged by the B.I.C Ijomah Centre for Policy and Research in UNN, has been generating mixed reactions.





It is expected to hold between today, November 26 and November 27.

In a statement issued by its Chairman in the South-East, Bishop Dr. Goddy Okafor, CAN demanded that the programme be called off immediately.





CAN further called for a one-day prayer by all Christians to avert the conference.





Reacting, Sani called on CAN to also ban the public display of brooms in Nsukka.





Sani on his Twitter page wrote: “If you can deny witches meeting at Nsukka, you must also ban those flaunting the brooms day and night.”





It is not clear if the former Kaduna lawmaker was indirecting making reference to APC members and supporters in the state.





The broom is the official symbol of the ruling party, APC.