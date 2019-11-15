Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has announced the release of N132 million for the payment of the monthly allowances of corps members serving in the state.Wike disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the Governing Council of the National Youth Service Council to the Government House in Port Harcourt on Friday.The governor explained that the payment process has been activated by his administration.“We have released N132million for the payment of the allowances for corps members serving in the state,” he said.Wike added that funds have been released for the construction of drainage, completion of the 5,000-capacity auditorium, 3,000 mattresses and 1,500 double-bunk beds for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Nonwa.He said, “The corps members are serving the interest of the state. We are only investing to enhance their performance. We have released funds for the construction of internal roads, drainage, 1,500 double-bunk beds and 3,000 mattresses at the Permanent Orientation Camp.”He promised that the 5,000-seater auditorium at the Permanent Orientation Camp will be delivered to the NYSC Governing Council in May 2020.He urged the NYSC management to work out the issue of security at the NYSC Orientation Camp with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.“Rivers State Government will give all the required support to ensure the NYSC carries out their responsibilities to the people of Rivers State,” he said.Earlier, the Acting Chairman of the Governing Council of NYSC, Mrs. Binta Muazu, appreciated Wike for his investments in the NYSC.“We were at the Permanent Orientation Camp and we saw the construction of a massive 5,000-capacity Amphitheatre. We want to be part of the commissioning of that facility.