The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), has told the governor of Bayelsa State, Hon. Seriake Dickson, to leave it out of the failure of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and its unpopular candidate, Senator Douye Diri, in the just-concluded November 16th governorship election.





The party was reacting to the alarm raised by Dickson that the Federal Government connived with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and used security agents to rig the election, which he described as a military coup against the nation’s democracy.





According to the state APC chairman, Mr. Jothan Amos, the PDP lost the election because it fielded an unpopular candidate for the election.





In a statement signed and sent on Wednesday, Mr. Amos, said instead of preparing how to pay off the backlog of salaries and pension he owes civil servants and pensioners, Dickson has continued to display his arrogance and total disrespect for the people and elders of the state.

According to him, the APC won the election free and fair because they got the support of the people who were obviously tired of the tyrannical style of governance Dickson subjected them to in the last eight years.





He urged Bayelsans to ignore the comments of Dickson and remain steadfast, as the APC is more focused on drafting better policies and programs that would improve the lives of the people and the socio-economic development of the state for good.





He said, “the PDP lost the election because of the attitude of Dickson. The manner he insulted and disrespect the people of the state, especially elders, is unprecedented. He has insulted everybody in Bayelsa, including former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.





“If Dickson has insulted the likes of Dr. Goodluck who picked him from nowhere and made him governor, then nobody should be surprised that he is bracingly accusing the Presidency and the INEC of complicity when he knows that the right thing to do at this point is to head to the Election Petition Tribunal if at all he has a case.





“What happened in the just concluded election was the manifestation of the will of the people who wanted to be librated from the bondage Dickson subjected the to. They simply expressed the fact that they were tired of darkness, underdevelopment, non-payment of salaries, too many abandoned projects, dilapidated schools, insecurity and misappropriation of public funds.





“The people expressed their disappointment in the PDP led government at the polls, this was done without any form of financial inducements. If at all Dickson has learnt to receive wise cancel, I would suggest he rather start offsetting the many debt he owes Bayelsa civil servants and not to continue to make comments that would bridge the existing peace Bayelsans currently enjoy.