



The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that those who are opposed to the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are behind the attacks against him.





According to him, the same people are also behind spurious allegations being made against him.





Akpabio, according to the Nation, said that instead of taking up issues with those behind the attacks, he would remain focused to deliver on the mandate given him by President Muhammadu Buhari, “who ordered the forensic audit”





The former lawmaker assured the people of Niger Delta that President Buhari would make a huge impact on the region in the next four years and urged them to continue to support the current administration.

The former Akwa Ibom State Governor pointed out that he had always carried out any assignment given him with seriousness, adding that this will not be different and recalled his strides in Akwa Ibom state as governor where he transformed infrastructure.





The Minister denied the insinuation that he collected money from the former Managing Director of NDDC Nsima Ekere or any other individual for that matter.





He described the allegation as “spurious and part of the conspiracy of those who have been milking the resources meant for the development of the Niger Delta for the past 19 years.”





He said it is part of their effort to frustrate the forensic audit of NDDC accounts.





Akpabio described the attacks against him “as a case of corruption fighting back because they have not thought that a forensic audit of the accounts of the commission could ever be ordered.”

