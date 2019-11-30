



Nollywood actor, Olu Michaels has shared his lifelong decision of never getting married or having children.





In an interview with The Nation, the 48-year-old actor disclosed that he is scared of getting married. He also said it is too late to have kids even though his parents have been pushing him to get married.





“I’m not married, and I don’t intend to. Truth be told, I’m scared of marriage and I don’t think I will ever get married. .

.

Though, I wanted to have kids when I was younger but not now, it is too late. Why I said it’s too late for having children is that I am a workaholic and I don’t like a situation where I would want to sleep and then a baby starts crying. My parents have been begging me to get married but no" he said.

On what he looks out for in a woman, Olu Michaels said;





“I am a jealous man. For example, if I marry an actress and I see her kissing another actor on set, I will never tolerate such. Also, if I marry a beautiful woman, I might never concentrate on my work because I will be on the look to protect her."





He also opened up on what he does whenever he feels lonely at night. Olu Michaels said he drives around his Mercedes Benz which has a lovely interior and sleeps off on it whenever he feels lonely.





“What I do every time I feel lonely is that I have a car that I bought with all my money. It is a Mercedes-Benz and the interior is wow. I love it. I just drive round town and get home and sleep off" he said.



