Business mogul, Femi Otedola, has revealed why he donated N5 billion to a charity in Abuja.The billionaire, earlier this month, gave out N5 billion to the Save The Children charity in support of its intervention in the Northeast. The donation through his daughter at the ball organised by the Cuppy Foundation.Save The Children is the 100-year-old United Kingdom-based charity. It is the biggest children-focused organisation in the world after UNICEF.Speaking on why he donated the whopping amount, Otedola said he has taken risk, achieved success and recognition in life.“A lot of people think when they die, they take their money with them, we’ll see,” said the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power Plc.“In my journey of life, I have taken the risk, I’ve done the chase, I’ve enjoy the thrill and I have achieved success and recognition. What next? You give it back.”