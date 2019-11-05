



Musa Wada, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Kogi State, has vowed to probe the four years administration of the state Governor, Yahaya Bello if elected on November 16.





Addressing party members in Lokoja, the state capital, Wada explained that Bello’s administration would be probed if elected due to sharp practices allegedly recorded.





He insisted that the fear of being probed was responsible for Bello’s desperation to retain power.





Wada urged people of the state to vote out the current leadership who never meant well for them but was using the All Progressives Congress, APC to defraud the people.

He said: “What is bad is bad, as the pretence of paying salaries to cleared staff of the government, leaving those owed for over 40 months as part of the election fever that has confronted the present administration. The worst will happen when re-elected.





“As far as I am concerned, I will probe the four years administration of Governor Yahaya Bello and his cohorts, as I will be determined to unravel many sharp practices of the present administration.





“Kogi State Government has been going round to cajole the labour leaders into unholy agreement to support their cause to return to Lugard House. The issue is beyond the leaders in the current order.





“There will be no Otukpa or Onyagede Accord, and agreement between the labour and the state government, or rather any political bigwig, as we will collectively resolve to install a new government.





“Gone are the days when politicians will be dragged to neighbouring states of Benue, Enugu, Kwara, Ondo and Edo to negotiate the fate of Kogites, as enough is now enough.





“Gone are the days when projects will be inaugurated and not completed, or haphazard virements, all in the name of diversion. We must tidy up our records for public scrutiny.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday