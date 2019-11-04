



Apostle Johnson Suleman on Monday lamented the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore, co-convener of the RevolutionNow Movement.





Suleman disclosed that he is considering standing surety for Sowore to perfect his bail.





Recall that the Department of State Services, DSS, had recently picked up Sowore for calling for a revolution.





He was subsequently arraigned alongside one Olawale Bakare on a seven-count charge of treasonable felony, cyberstalking, and money laundering before the Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu-led court.

Justice Ojukwu, who initially granted him bail in the sum of N100m, later reduced it to N50m.





Despite reducing the bail bond, Sowore had remained in custody due to his inability to produce sureties to perfect his bail.





However, Suleman, in a tweet wrote: “Am really worried that nobody is ready to stand surety for @YeleSowore.. yes he has hurt a lot of people, me inclusive.





“But do we focus on that and let him rot where he is even if he caused it in a situation like this what will christ do?.am ‘considering’ standing surety for him.”





