



Wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano has said that her husband’s government has accorded wife of the late leader of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Amb. Bianca Ojukwu all courtesies due to her husband.





Obiano was reacting to insinuations that a recent attack on the governor by Mrs Ojukwu was because Governor Obiano no longer patronizes her.





Mrs Obiano also denied social media reports that she invoked thunder on Amb Bianca Ojukwu for deriding her husband (Governor Willie Obiano) over his inability to attend the second public lecture in memory of Chief Ojukwu held at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam on Monday.





Mrs Obiano was quoted to have also said that Amb. Ojukwu’s anger towards her husband stemmed from her inability to clinch APGA ticket to run for a seat in the Senate and the suspension of N20 million paid to her by the state government to sustain her.

But in a press release made by the deputy chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Emeka Ozumba on behalf of Mrs Obiano, she stated that she would never descend low to attack the wife of the late leader of the party no matter how provoked she could be.





“We would like to inform the public that Her Excellency, Dr. Mrs Obiano, never made such a statement either in public or in private. She cannot, in any circumstance, make a statement like this, marked by a total lack of decorum and elegance.





“Those who forged the statement are so unintelligent that they could not state whether the so-called reaction by Dr. Mrs Obiano was in a news release or an interview. Nor could they state the place where she ostensibly made the statement or the day.





“The forgery is the work of political con artists who operate at the basest level possible. They work in cahoots with shadowy characters who are not happy at the phenomenal progress which Anambra State has recorded in various areas in recent years, leading the whole country in such fields as financial resource management, security, education, peace and stability, among others.





“It is pure disinformation to allege that the Anambra State Government under Governor Willie Obiano has been paying Mrs Ojukwu N20m monthly. It is also a spurious claim to allege that Governor Obiano has built a house for Mrs Ojukwu in Nnewi.





“What the state administration has done to Ambassador Ojukwu is to extend to her, courtesies which should be accorded the wife of the APGA leader. For instance, she has for years been a member of the APGA Board of Trustees. She remains so to this day, despite her tantrums against the party.”





Amb Bianca Ojukwu had been quoted to have described Governor Obiano as an ingrate who bit the fingers that fed him by refusing to attend the Ojukwu memorial lecture for the second time since it was instituted.

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday