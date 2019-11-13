Davido's bromance with fellow singer Zlatan is definitely getting stronger.





Days after the DMW boss gave Zlatan a customized 30Billion Gang chain after he met up with the singer and his father in Atlanta, he has again given him another expensive gold necklace.





Davido took to his Instagram to share a video of himself presenting a $40k gold necklace to Zlatan as they partied together at a night club in Dubai. He also went on to praise Zlatan as the hottest 'ARTIST IN AFRICA' in his caption.





"Gave my brother 40 k off my neck!!!!!!!! I remember bringing him to Dubai last year and no one knew Him!! Now he da hottest ARTIST IN AFRICA!!!!! Love u bro !! @zlatan_ibile," the father of three wrote.

In response to his kind gesture, Zlatan commented on his post: '@davidoofficiial just put $40k for my neck again!! Why do you love me this much David?? Anyways GOD BLESS YOU MY G!! He say he get gift foe me tomorrow again.'

Watch the video below.