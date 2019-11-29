Controversial actress, Tonto Dikeh has been in the news lately for one controversy or the other.Dikeh recently took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude for all the past mistakes in her life which have helped to make her the ‘man’ she is today.According to her: “I’M THANKFUL FOR ALL MY MISTAKES/FAILURES. THEY ARE THE EVIDENCE THAT PROVES I TRIED. I’ve learned more from failure than I have succeeded. It’s the training ground that’s preparing me for where I’m going. I no longer fear it. Instead, it gets me closer to the GOAL. Without it, I wouldn’t be the MAN I am today,” she wrote.Reacting to her statement, a fan urged her to remarry, stating that she is getting old.Tonto retorted saying: “When I find another man I am willing to pay his groom price and sponsor his wedding”.