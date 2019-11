Sen. Oluremi Tinubu representing Lagos Central Senatorial District has urged Nigerians to apply the teachings of Prophet Muhammad in their daily activities.





The lawmaker said this will help tackle the challenge of crime and corruption in the country.





Tinubu, in an Eid el-Maulud statement on Sunday, said that the celebration was a call to reflect once again on the life of the prophet and his teachings on moral excellence, steadfastness, charitable acts, peaceful co-existence and tolerance.





She noted: “Beyond this, it is a call to examine our adherence to these teachings as it affect various aspects of our lives.





“As the family is a major building block of the society and a reflection of our nation, we must ensure that the teachings of the prophet are applied in our various homes.





“This will help to curb crime, corruption and insecurity that manifest on a larger scale in our nation.