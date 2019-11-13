



Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, on Sunday November 10th, donated a whooping N5 billion to the Save The Children Foundation through his daughter, DJ Cuppy Foundation for children in need in Nigeria.





According to Otedola, 'we must not only think of ourselves in this life, but of those who are in need'.





Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has reacted to his gesture in a very hilarious post. In her words, 'I'm just here wondering what my father was doing when Dangote was getting rich'.

She went on to say, '11yrs spending my own money without help and boom, one with leg and 1minute experience'.











