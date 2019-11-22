



President Muhammadu Buhari says a lot of progress has been made working with the current national assembly.





Speaking at the national executive committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja on Friday, Buhari said the national assembly led by the current senate president has shown “so much commitment” to issues.





“I was constrained to tell you yesterday (at caucus meeting) that there was a time I called the senate president and the leader of the house and told them that to sit on a budget for seven months is not politics and it is not hurting the president, whoever it is, it is not hurting the person but the country,” he said.





“For that reason I was pleased to mention yesterday that the ninth national assembly, you can see and read it in the papers, they have so much commitment on important issues and we make a lot of progress.





“This relationship, we will try and maintain, we cannot allow some of the things go public but I assure you that we have made a lot of progress.”





The president’s comment comes a day after Senate President Ahmad Lawan said any request Buhari sends to the national assembly would make the country a better place.





At a meeting with Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), at his office, Lawan expressed willingness to approve of any request of the president.







