



The Kogi state command of the Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of six suspects in connection with the killing of Salome Abu, at Ochadamu, Ofu local government area (LGA) of the state, on November 18.William Aya, spokesman of the command, disclosed this while speaking with NAN in Lokoja, the state capital, on Monday.Aya said that the suspects were brought in on Friday.Abu, a former councillor and women leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was set ablaze on November 18 in her husband’s house at Ochadamu.Aya said the police had started interrogating the suspects to ascertain their level of culpability in the death of the woman.He said the outcome of the investigation wound be made public as soon.On Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the police to arrest the killers of Abu with a view to bringing them to justice.