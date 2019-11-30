 ‘We’re not a communist country’ — Nigerians tackle Aisha Buhari for backing social media bill | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » ‘We’re not a communist country’ — Nigerians tackle Aisha Buhari for backing social media bill

2:37 PM 0
A+ A-

Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has sparked off outrage on the Nigerian Twittersphere over her support for the proposed legislation for the regulation of social media in the country.

The first lady spoke in support of social media regulation on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja.

Using China as a model, she said if social media can be regulated for 1.3 billion people, there is no reason Nigeria cannot adopt a similar approach.

“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the vice president has resigned, it is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people,” she said.


Some Nigerians did not take this statement reclining as they expressed their disappointment on the micro-blogging platform.

“Aisha Buhari legit said on national TV that china controls 1.5 billion people so why shouldn’t Nigeria. The dummy doesn’t know Nigeria is a democracy and not a communist country like China. I blame the ignorant people who voted her husband,” a Twitter user said.

“Dear Aisha Buhari China also kills their corrupt Politicians, we would love Nigeria to start practising that first. Your Aide stole over N2bn, where he saw that money only you know,” another commenter said.

Here is what some Nigerians said: 




Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top