



Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, has sparked off outrage on the Nigerian Twittersphere over her support for the proposed legislation for the regulation of social media in the country.





The first lady spoke in support of social media regulation on Friday at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) general assembly meeting in Abuja.





Using China as a model, she said if social media can be regulated for 1.3 billion people, there is no reason Nigeria cannot adopt a similar approach.





“On this issue of social media, you cannot just sit in the comfort of your house and tweet that the vice president has resigned, it is a serious issue. If China can control over 1.3bn people on social media, I see no reason why Nigeria cannot attempt controlling only 180m people,” she said.





Some Nigerians did not take this statement reclining as they expressed their disappointment on the micro-blogging platform.





“Aisha Buhari legit said on national TV that china controls 1.5 billion people so why shouldn’t Nigeria. The dummy doesn’t know Nigeria is a democracy and not a communist country like China. I blame the ignorant people who voted her husband,” a Twitter user said.





“Dear Aisha Buhari China also kills their corrupt Politicians, we would love Nigeria to start practising that first. Your Aide stole over N2bn, where he saw that money only you know,” another commenter said.





Dear Aisha Buhari China also kills their corrupt Politicians, we would love Nigeria to start practising that first. Your Aide stole over N2bn, where he saw that money only you know. https://t.co/FkPwdtkMPP November 30, 2019

Since the cabals threatened Aisha Buhari with marrying a new wife for Baba Buhari, the following has happened.



1. She begged Kogi people to re-elect failed Yahaya Bello.

2.She's supporting the Social Media & Hate speech Bill.



The cabal is so powerful,they can shut down anyone. — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 30, 2019

Dear Aisha Buhari, in china, if a government official is found guilty of corruption, he/she will be shot to death and the bullet is paid for by his/her family. How about we copy this from China, not just social media control pic.twitter.com/bca1us0TSO November 30, 2019



Aisha should also agree with China on the policy of hanging corrupt politicians.

She should also agree with China on limiting the family members of their politicians from studying and living abroad.#NairaMarley I agree with Aisha Buhari that China regulates TV.Aisha should also agree with China on the policy of hanging corrupt politicians.She should also agree with China on limiting the family members of their politicians from studying and living abroad. #mompha November 30, 2019

One minute Aisha Buhari is acting like she's with the masses, the next minute she's supporting the social media bill and playing solicitor for Yahaya Bello.



Who the hell is this woman? 🤔 — 🔯 OTUNBA LAMBA 🕉️ (@Elhay16) November 30, 2019

When Kyari's daughter wanted to beat Aisha Buhari, social media saved her, when her husband wanted to secretly take a second wife in her absence, we let her know through social media and she rushed home. Today Aisha want social media regulated. It's ok🚶🚶 — 🛑PROF Ozo-Nna-Nyere-Nwa (Affidavit) (@nwa_anambra) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari is a clear case of “educated illiterate”😳with her https://t.co/O2tvqlUu3G she still doesn’t know the difference between China and Nigeria🙄awon quota system graduates🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 November 29, 2019

Dear Aisha Buhari, if your husband wants to control the social media, fine! But we want laws that will execute corrupt leaders who steal our money, drag Nigeria into recession twice. — EnyEnE | #EndSars (@iamEnyene) November 29, 2019

A China company to build the University of Transportation in Buhari's hometown of Daura



China control his 1.9 billion people on Social Media , why can't Nigeria also do same for 200M people, Aisha Buhari.



When Peter Obi was referencing China,Buharist were foaming in their mouth — Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari is talking about regulating social media and using China regulating its 1b population on social media as an example. See, this woman isn't different from her husband. The only reason why he didn't take a second wife and new first Lady was social media mockery. — Bowale (@Son_of_a_O) November 29, 2019

Every time I see Aisha Buhari trending, I remember Stella Obasanjo. That was a First Lady. This one is just an audio queen. — Sally Kenneth Dadzie (@moskedapages) November 30, 2019

Hi Aisha Buhari, What China did that really helped their country was banning porn and all sorts of immorality out of their internet space. That’s what you should do not find a way to suppress your opposition with a deceitful bill. We should be able to criticize the gov when wrong — Airreys,Mj&Weekndfreak (@Wizofomaha16) November 29, 2019





She is now supporting the gagging of social media.



All these people are the same.@mike_mazi Aisha Buhari was playing with the intelligence of Nigerians when she was making all the noise earlier about not standing for some of the policies of this administration.She is now supporting the gagging of social media.All these people are the same. @savndaniel November 29, 2019

PhD really doesn't = wisdom. Dear Mrs. Aisha Buhari, China regulates social media to reduce western influence, it has nothing to with what your zaddy and his minions are trying to do. — alamin tí dé (@gimsonx) November 30, 2019

Aisha Buhari will still retweet a post outlining her husband's ineptitude, incompetence and inactions when things doesn't go get way. — Dr. Slice 🚀🚀🚀 (@DrSlice01) November 30, 2019