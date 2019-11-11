The Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has expressed the readiness of his administration to take pro-active measures in preventing flooding and other disasters in the state.
The governor made the remarks while speaking at the inauguration of the mid-term review of the World Bank-sponsored Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project.
Makinde, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, declared that the government would change the approach to natural disaster management from the reactive mode to a proactive approach, adding that such a step would help in pre-empting and preventing the disasters and reducing their impacts.
The governor said, “Also, we will give optimal support to this project until it completes its eight-year circle and realises its laudable objectives to provide fundamental and far-reaching solutions to the perennial and incessant flooding that has become typical of Ibadan.”
