Yoruba leaders have warned against what they described as the ongoing humiliation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, saying they would not fold their arms and watch the number-two man degraded by powerful forces.They said whatever negative that happens to Osinbajo politically is an affront to the Yoruba race regardless of his political affiliation.Latching on the dismissal of the Vice President’s aides last week by the Presidency, the leaders drawn from different umbrella groups of the race and other eminent persons of Yoruba extraction said recent developments confirmed that there is a plot to disgrace him.It was gathered that while Osinbajo on the one hand, has not complained about being marginalised in government, the Presidency has repeatedly dismissed reports to that effect.