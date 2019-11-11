The Christian Association of Nigeria has described as troubling, the news about the seeming relegation of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.There have been reports about a feud between Osinbajo and the Presidency cabal which saw to the sacking of 35 aides to the vice president last week.The vice president’s responsibilities have also been reduced in the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari as the economic advisory council he headed was dissolved while the Social Investment Programme was removed from his purview.The Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Rev. Adebayo Oladeji, said Osinbajo, who is a pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, had not told the association about any rift between himself and the President.He, however, said there was no smoke without fire.Oladeji said “Both Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and the President have told the whole world that the Presidency is one and that there is no division. That, we believe and Prof. Osinbajo has never told CAN that he has a problem with his principal.“So, as far as we are concerned, there is no crisis between them until we are told otherwise. Be that as it may, we are not happy with what we hear. It is said that in every rumour, there is an element of truth. So, if there is any problem between them, we advise them to resolve it.“If it has to do with 2023 politics, we advise the warring camps to sheathe their swords because 2023 is still far away. It is only God that knows who will be there. We are so much in a hurry. We just held elections this year.”