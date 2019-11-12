



Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha has insisted that the nation must revert to a unicameral system of legislature in order to cut cost.





Speaking at a press conference after Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, he said, Nigerian leaders must make sacrifices when it comes to pushing the interest of the nation.





According to him, the nation can only get things right when all leaders were ready to make sacrifices, saying that each State should produce a Senator to make laws on behalf of the citizens of the state at the National Assembly.





On the controversy, his contribution on the matter generated a few weeks ago, Okorocha said, his colleagues misquoted him out of context, noting that there was a need to cut costs on lawmakers.

“I have probably been misunderstood by my colleagues on what I said on the floor of the Senate that a state should produce a Senator.





“Nigeria is a large country blessed with intelligent people we need to sacrifice and also harness our potentials to get the nation moving ”





Okorocha disclosed that he was already working towards achieving the aim of making sure that there was one Senator per State.