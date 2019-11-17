Lagos State Government on Saturday said it had not agreed with labour to pay N35,000 as the new minimum wage for workers, saying negotiations were still ongoing.Rasaq Falade, state Chairman, Joint Negotiation Council, had on Friday said government had settled for N35,000 as the new minimum wage and that the payment would begin at the end of this month.He said necessary terms of settlement and agreement were reached after the end of the meeting on Friday.However, the government said on Saturday that negotiations were ongoing with labour unions in the state over the implementation of the new minimum wage.The Permanent Secretary, Office of Establishments and Training, Mr Biodun Bamgboye, said, “We are in the process of minimum wage negotiations with labour and we are looking at the best modalities to implement it.”The permanent secretary said any agreement reached with the labour unions would be made public through government-recognised communication channels.He assured public servants in the state that the outcome of the minimum wage negotiations would represent their best interest.Bamgboye reiterated that the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to enhancing the welfare of workers.“Being a people-oriented government, we are committed to ensuring better service delivery through a competent and motivated workforce,” Bamgboye said.