



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has no issues with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan over the party’s loss in the Bayelsa governorship election.





Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP national publicity secretary, said this during an interview with journalists after a meeting of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in Abuja, on Wednesday.





There have been reports that Jonathan may face disciplinary action over his alleged support for David Lyon, candidate of the APC, in the election.





But Ologbodiyan said Jonathan was not discussed at the meeting.





“The issue of former President Goodluck Jonathan did not come up at the meeting and it was not discussed,” he said.





“You must know about the procedure and processes in our party. If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into. As we speak now, we do not have any matter concerning Jonathan before us in the party.”





Ologbondiyan said the focus of the NWC was the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states, where the party lost.





He said the PDP has done a post mortem on both elections and will speak with journalists on the party’s position on Thursday.





“We have taken a decision to go to court long before but beyond that, we are going to take other measures which the national chairman will disclose on Thursday,” he said.





“We have not done a post mortem of the election. We have only weighed the circumstances that surrounded the election.





“We have also looked at the global condemnation of the election. We have reviewed the role of INEC and the role played by security agencies. Formally, the party will come up with a position.”





Yahaya Bello, candidate of the APC, won the election in Kogi.