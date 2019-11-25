The Kogi government has accused Dino Melaye of being responsible for the violence in the state during the just concluded governorship and Senatorial election.Mohammed Onogwu, Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello made the allegation on Sunday while speaking on Channels Tv.According to him, the Kogi government has video evidence to prove that Melaye was distributing money on the day of election.“We have (video) clip evidence where he (Dino Melaye) was distributing money on the line where they were voting.“Going by the reports that various observers have turned in after the election, the Governorship election was largely adjudged as being fair and credible.“All the violence that took place in the last elections was orchestrated by Senator Dino Melaye who was a candidate in that election,” he said.Adeyemi will go into the re-run against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Dino Melaye.The November 16 election was declared inconclusive and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 30 for the conclusion.