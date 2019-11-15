



The police say they visited the hotel where Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, lodged in Lokoja, Kogi state capital, after receiving information that some “hoodlums” were there.





Makinde, who is the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council for the governorship election, is currently in Lokoja.





Taiwo Adisa, his spokesman, had raised the alarm that the governor and members of his campaign were attacked at Suitorial Hotel in the state capital on Friday.





In a statement, Adisa said Makinde and his team were inside the hotel when masked security operatives attempted forcing their way in around 12 mid-day.

He quoted a witness as saying the masked security men opened fire.





But addressing reporters at the headquarters of the police command in Lokoja, Hakeem Busari, commissioner of police in the state, said his men went to the hotel after a tip off.

He said the policemen withdrew after they discovered that the information was untrue.





“Security agencies got the information that some hoodlums were hiding in a hotel. They went there to check the information and by the time they got there, the information was not true so they had to withdraw,” he said.





“Nobody attacked anybody, nobody assaulted anybody. I’m not aware of any gunshots there. What we have discovered now is that any little thing, people will raise the alarm.”





Some staff of the hotel had earlier revealed that there was no shooting or any form of violence at the hotel.





There have been incidents of violence in the election which is a two-horse race between Yahaya Bello, the incumbent governor who is of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Musa Wada, his PDP counterpart.



