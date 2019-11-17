 WATCH: Viral video of election violence in Kogi state | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
WATCH: Viral video of election violence in Kogi state

8:56 AM 0 ,
A viral video posted on social media few hours ago showed how electoral thugs disrupted the election in a polling unit around Ganaja, Lokoja in Kogi state.

In the video, police officers were seen taking to their heels, as they did nothing to repel the attack.

Watch video below...






