Another viral video currently trending on social media revealed how electoral thugs disrupted the election in a polling unit in Aiyetoro, Kogi state.
Voters, electoral officers and security personnels ran for their lives as the thugs carted away the ballot boxes
Watch video below...
Electoral thugs disrupted the election in a polling unit in Aiyetoro, Kogi state.— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) November 17, 2019
Voters, electoral officers and security personnels ran for their lives as the thugs carted away the ballot boxes#KogiDecides #KogiBayelsa2019 #KogiDecides2019 pic.twitter.com/TBq3nceWyW
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.