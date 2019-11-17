 WATCH: Viral video of ballot box snatching in Ayetoro, Kogi state | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Another viral video currently trending on social media revealed how electoral thugs disrupted the election in a polling unit in Aiyetoro, Kogi state.

Voters, electoral officers and security personnels ran for their lives as the thugs carted away the ballot boxes




