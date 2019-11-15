The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Friday, released results of candidates that sat for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination in Nigeria.





The Examination body withheld the results of 9,457 candidates.





WAEC’s Head of National Office in Nigeria, Olu Adenipekun, announced the release of the results on Friday at a media conference in Lagos.





According to him, a total of 94, 884 candidates sat the examination, out of which, 33, 304 (representing 35.10%) obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics. 35. 64% of the total candidates who sat for the same exam last year had a similar result, indicating a slight fall.





Details later…