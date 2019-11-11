Some campaign billboards of Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state and All Progressive Congress (APC) governorship candidate, have been destroyed in the state capital.





In an undated video, a mob could be seen destroying the billboards, which had the image of the governor and Edward Onoja, his running mate.









Destroyed SDP billboard Also, Natasha Akpoti, governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had accused Bello of sending thugs to vandalise the party’s office ahead of her campaign.

The Kogi governorship election is scheduled to take place on November 16.





Watch video below.