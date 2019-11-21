



A 5-year-old girl and a police officer were killed in a bank robbery incident that took place in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state today November 21st. A 5-year-old girl and a police officer were killed in a bank robbery incident that took place in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti state today November 21st.





The robbers, about 10 in number, stormed the bank and began shooting sporadically. The little girl was hit by one of the bullets. The police officer was spotted by the robbers and they immediately opened fire on him, killing him immediately.





The operation started around 4pm at the UBA Branch along Ilupeju Road

The robbers made away with money from the bank’s vault and stole from customers.





The suspect also burnt a police van while escaping with their loot





