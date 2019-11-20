A video has been trending on social media platforms where a woman, whose daughter is a student of Queens College, was spotted fighting the security guards of the school.





Trouble started when the teenager was denied entry into the school for wearing make-up and fixing artificial eyelashes.





In the now-viral video that surfaced online on Tuesday, the mother can be seen talking to some members of staff while her daughter stands beside her.





Voices of other women can be heard in the background condemning the student for fixing eyelashes and painting her fingernails.

The woman is later seen taking her daughter away when in a quick turn of events, she is came back to hold one of the school security men by the neck.





Some other members of staff plead with her to let him go but she refuses and complains that she was harassed by the security personnel.





Seun Oloketuyi who shared videos from the scene, alleged that woman also manhandled those who didn't support her.





He wrote "Queens College student being supported by her mother for indecent dressing. You can see her eye lashes, the security men stopped her and the mother resorted to manhandling the security man and others that didn't support her."





Watch video here-



