A petrol-laden tanker fell in the wee hours of Friday around Toll gate, Ota axis of Lagos-Abeokuta highway, while approaching Shoprite Store, killing yet to be identified number of people.





The tanker went up in flames immediately, destroying lives, vehicles, and properties.





Confirming the incident, the Ogun State Traffic Compliance (TRACE) Corps Spokesperson, Babatunde Akinbiyi released a video of the inferno.





Akinbiyi confirmed that there were casualties but the number could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

According to Akinbiyi, the TRACE Corps, Fire Service agents, Federal Road Safety Corps, the police, the NSCDC, Naval officers and the Army were all on ground for rescue operations.





While sympathising with those affected by the ugly incident, Akinbiyi advised motorists to avoid Toll Gate Area for now.



