An unidentified man was spotted in a viral video burning the Bible which according to him has no power like Christians claim.
The Ghanaian man who had a conversation with his friends while engaging in the act, was heard saying he is a black man and has nothing to be afraid of.
He emphasized that he respects and fears popular Ghanaian god ‘Antoa’ than the Bible.
Here is the video below;
