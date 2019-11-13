 VIDEO: Man burns Bible, says there is no power in it as Christians claim | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » VIDEO: Man burns Bible, says there is no power in it as Christians claim

11:56 AM 0
A+ A-
Man spotted burning the Bible, says there is no power in it as Christians claim (video)

An unidentified man was spotted in a viral video burning the Bible which according to him has no power like Christians claim.

The Ghanaian man who had a conversation with his friends while engaging in the act, was heard saying he is a black man and has nothing to be afraid of.


He emphasized that he respects and fears popular Ghanaian god ‘Antoa’ than the Bible.

Here is the video below;





Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top