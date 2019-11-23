A Nigerian lady, Abiodun Babatunde, took to her Twitter handle this evening, to praise her newly-wed husband, Abidemi, for stopping her from kneeling to feed him during their traditional wedding. Abiodun basically has an issue with women kneeling for men and this is something her man knows and respects.





She shared a video showing when her man stopped her from kneeling to feed him during their wedding and wrote

This man knows!





He knows my reservation about this kneeling down thing but my decision to do it because of culture. But he said No and insisted to everyone that I don't have to kneel to feed him. Ahn, I made the best choice!





