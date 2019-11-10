Senator Dino Melaye, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi west senatorial district rerun election has said that he is better in bed than the state governor, Yahaya Bello.Melaye according to reports said this during his campaign ahead of the November 16 rerun election between him and Smart Adeyemi of the All Progressive Congress (APC).While addressing a crowd at a rally, the senatorial candidate reportedly claimed he is better than the state governor in many aspects.He said he is more handsome, taller, educated and s3xually active.He said, “I want to assure you the kind of development we have not seen before, salary payment is compulsory, paramount, mandatory and a must.“You all know Yahaya Bello, there is nothing I don’t have more than him. Number one, I am taller than him. Number two, I am more handsome than him. Number three, I am more educated than him. And if it is ‘kere wa wa’, I can do better than him.”‘Kere wa wa’ is a mild substitute for s3x in Nigeria. The slang was popularised by a music group called Zule Zoo in early 2000s.However, it was unclear when Melaye made the statement, but a video of him making the statement is presently trending online.Recall that the appeal court had earlier sacked the PDP lawmaker and ordered a fresh election in the senatorial district.See video below: