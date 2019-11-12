Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, a Nigerian singer professionally known as Seyi Shay, has shared her failed relationship ordeal. The talented singer who hardly shares experiences about her personal life, shocked many of her fans when she made the revelation.Seyi stated that she was in a relationship with a dude she adored, but she ignored the red flags. The award-winning entertainer added that at some point in the relationship, she eventually got engaged to the guy. Sadly, Seyi hinted that the relationship didn’t work out due to infidelity.“I have been in a relationship for 2 years with somebody that I adored. I was eventually engaged to him and our families were involved, I was giving most of my time to the relationship and throughout the relationship, I discovered there were red flags. I ignored them because of my insecurities and because I was really desperate for the relationship to work”.Continuing, the songstress added that she would channel the energy on her music career.“I feel like I dodged the bullet, God is on my side and it’s really time to focus on my career. Secure the bag, that is the only security, not your marriage or relationship. When the right man comes along, he is not going to be a man-child, but a man. That is what I am believing God for, I am not giving up on love because this has happened to me. You don’t have to succumb to societal pressure, just watch out for the red flags”.