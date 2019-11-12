A video showing how the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, was disgraced by his people has emerged on the social media.





The Governor was disgraced on Sunday evening, November 10, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.





In the video which was shared on Twitter, by Senator Dino Melaye, the governor was booed by the people of Lokoja when his convoy was driving pass the Lokoja road.

In the video, the people of Kogi were sighted chanting “Ole…. Ole… Thief… thief…” while the Governor’s convoy was passing by.

Senator Dino Melaye, a lawmaker on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Bello’s top critic shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “This is lokoja today. Yahaya Bello booed..”





See the video below: