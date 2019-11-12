A video showing how the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, was disgraced by his people has emerged on the social media.
The Governor was disgraced on Sunday evening, November 10, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.
In the video which was shared on Twitter, by Senator Dino Melaye, the governor was booed by the people of Lokoja when his convoy was driving pass the Lokoja road.
In the video, the people of Kogi were sighted chanting “Ole…. Ole… Thief… thief…” while the Governor’s convoy was passing by.
Senator Dino Melaye, a lawmaker on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Bello’s top critic shared the video on Twitter with the caption: “This is lokoja today. Yahaya Bello booed..”
See the video below:
This is lokoja today. Yahaya Bello booed.. pic.twitter.com/lUTAkBi3XK— Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) November 10, 2019
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.