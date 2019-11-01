 VIDEO: Girl thrown to floor by police for not wearing a hijab | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
VIDEO: Girl thrown to floor by police for not wearing a hijab

Girl thrown to floor by Iranian police for not wearing a hijab (video)

Shocking footage has emerged, showing the moment a teenager was thrown to the ground by an Iranian police officer because she was not wearing a hijab.

In a video shared by journalist Masih Alinejad, the girl is seen walking through Shahr-e-Rey when a man in uniform asks her to stop. However, she continues to walk.

The officer then drags her to the ground and punches someone else on the chin for trying to help the woman.

Iran’s military police enforce strict Shariah law, including ensuring that women’s hair is covered in public. But women have begun fighting back in recent years by flouting the ban.


