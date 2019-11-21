David Lyon, governor-elect of Bayelsa state, may be a grassroots politician who loves his people, but he is apparently not in love with English grammar.





Lyon, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), rose from obscurity to defeat Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last governorship election in the state.





Lyon addressed state house correspondents after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.





The governor-elect though unassuming conveyed his message in impeachable grammar.









”And with support of Bayelsans, they have made it possible. Today, on behalf of my APC leaders, I promise Bayelsans we will serve them, not Bayelsans to serve us. We also to promise we will respect leadership. Respect leadership is key to us. And today, their vote has been counted and the people of Bayelsa will be respected. I’m sincerely grateful to our father the president of this country, for his fatherly advice this afternoon. As one of his son in APC, I thank you very much we Bayelsans will not disappoint APC.”