Any man that stays on a woman for over 30 minutes is a mad man- Nigerian pastor preaches about sex (video)

A Nigerian cleric, Oladele Ogundipe, has said that meaningful sex between a couple should not be more than five minutes and that any man who wants to stay on a woman for over 30 minutes is a mad man.



A video of him preaching this to members of his church has since gone viral. Watch the video below




