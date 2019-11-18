A Nigerian cleric, Oladele Ogundipe, has said that meaningful sex between a couple should not be more than five minutes and that any man who wants to stay on a woman for over 30 minutes is a mad man.
A video of him preaching this to members of his church has since gone viral. Watch the video below
"@gidifeedtv: Meaningful sex shouldn’t be more than 5 minutes? 😳😳 inside life! @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/lqBAu3TYQv— 𝔾𝕀𝔻𝕀𝕋ℝ𝔸𝔽𝔽𝕀ℂ (@Gidi_Traffic) November 18, 2019
